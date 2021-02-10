Enservco Corporation (ENSV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.36: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 09, 2021, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) started slowly as it slid -8.00% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.66 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENSV posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$5.85.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.36.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 186 employees. It has generated 231,323 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,602. The stock had 4.98 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.34, operating margin was -7.96 and Pretax Margin of -12.29.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Enservco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 27.50% institutional ownership.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.9) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -12.36 while generating a return on equity of -552.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enservco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, ENSV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64.

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enservco Corporation, ENSV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.8 million was better the volume of 2.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 202.27% that was higher than 110.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

