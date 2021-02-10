Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is -2.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 0.69% at $26.33. During the day, the stock rose to $26.78 and sunk to $25.14 before settling in for the price of $26.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQUA posted a 52-week range of $7.09-$31.63.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4020 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 355,586 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,271. The stock had 4.25 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.05, operating margin was +12.11 and Pretax Margin of +8.52.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s EVP, GC & Secretary sold 37,626 shares at the rate of 29.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,124,728 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,531. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 253,184 for 29.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,488,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 176,810 in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.95 while generating a return on equity of 26.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.07.

In the same vein, AQUA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.94% that was lower than 45.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.