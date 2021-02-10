Fisker Inc. (FSR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $12.77M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 5.43% at $15.74. During the day, the stock rose to $16.13 and sunk to $14.66 before settling in for the price of $14.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSR posted a 52-week range of $8.70-$23.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 232.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.41.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Fisker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 232.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96.

In the same vein, FSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.06% that was lower than 100.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

