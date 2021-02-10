Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) 14-day ATR is 2.26: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 09, 2021, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) started slowly as it slid -3.92% to $23.50. During the day, the stock rose to $24.41 and sunk to $22.50 before settling in for the price of $24.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMS posted a 52-week range of $9.40-$25.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.59.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.83.

In the same vein, HIMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hims & Hers Health Inc., HIMS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was better the volume of 2.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.16% that was higher than 78.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.