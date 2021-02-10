Histogen Inc. (HSTO) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 12.00% at $1.68. During the day, the stock rose to $1.77 and sunk to $1.57 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSTO posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$7.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1771, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4716.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Histogen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.98%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03, this organization’s President, CEO & Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.24, making the entire transaction reach 12,394 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2019, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Histogen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Histogen Inc. (HSTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.70.

In the same vein, HSTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.92.

Technical Analysis of Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.1593.

Raw Stochastic average of Histogen Inc. (HSTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.22% that was higher than 107.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

