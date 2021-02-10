Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) EPS growth this year is 53.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 7.93% at $1.77. During the day, the stock rose to $1.82 and sunk to $1.6501 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDSN posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$2.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 23.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3064, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1252.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 234 workers. It has generated 692,560 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -110,855. The stock had 14.65 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.87, operating margin was -9.74 and Pretax Margin of -15.60.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.40%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 91,103 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,928. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,316 in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.01 while generating a return on equity of -45.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.22.

In the same vein, HDSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1863.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.17% that was higher than 92.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

