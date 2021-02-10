International Game Technology PLC (IGT) EPS is poised to hit 0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 6.59% at $18.45. During the day, the stock rose to $19.40 and sunk to $16.96 before settling in for the price of $17.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IGT posted a 52-week range of $3.59-$19.11.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11922 employees. It has generated 401,426 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,596. The stock had 3.42 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.70, operating margin was +15.46 and Pretax Margin of +5.95.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. International Game Technology PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.75%, in contrast to 41.80% institutional ownership.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -0.40 while generating a return on equity of -1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.51.

In the same vein, IGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.24% that was lower than 68.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.