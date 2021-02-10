Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) plunge -8.90% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.31% at $11.26. During the day, the stock rose to $11.33 and sunk to $10.74 before settling in for the price of $12.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LBRT posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$13.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2571 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.48, operating margin was -16.19 and Pretax Margin of -19.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 47.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 43,000 shares at the rate of 11.84, making the entire transaction reach 509,099 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,440,068. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 30,000 for 13.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 394,461. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,877,707 in total.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -11.97 while generating a return on equity of -13.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.89.

In the same vein, LBRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.88% that was lower than 81.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.