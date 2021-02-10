Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on 2/9/2021, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.54% to $12.56 before settling in for the price of $12.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$16.60.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -219.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $991.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. It has generated 527,082 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,976. The stock had 9.03 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.46, operating margin was +17.92 and Pretax Margin of -21.28.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 102,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,880.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -23.52 while generating a return on equity of -31.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -219.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.62, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.64.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.62 million was lower the volume of 18.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.89% that was higher than 70.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.