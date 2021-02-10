NewAge Inc. (NBEV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.68

By Shaun Noe
Company News

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.72% to $4.18. During the day, the stock rose to $4.22 and sunk to $3.70 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBEV posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$4.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 200.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -345.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $382.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 934 employees. It has generated 271,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,183. The stock had 24.20 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.89, operating margin was -18.37 and Pretax Margin of -30.42.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. NewAge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 22.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,309.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -35.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

NewAge Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -345.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NewAge Inc. (NBEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54.

In the same vein, NBEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

[NewAge Inc., NBEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.78% that was lower than 83.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

