Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is 37.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.72% to $3.49. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $3.25 before settling in for the price of $3.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVFY posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$4.07.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -25.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -217.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 32 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 686,977 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -191,771. The stock had 0.65 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.88, operating margin was -26.37 and Pretax Margin of -26.77.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -27.92 while generating a return on equity of -8.71.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -217.20%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, NVFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.53.

Technical Analysis of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

[Nova LifeStyle Inc., NVFY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.23% that was lower than 100.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.