Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) last week performance was 300.61%

By Steve Mayer
Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) established initial surge of 280.50% at $19.71, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $35.78 and sunk to $8.2876 before settling in for the price of $5.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUVI posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$12.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 288.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.59, operating margin was +15.04 and Pretax Margin of +31.17.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Applied UV Inc. industry. Applied UV Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +30.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 288.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 295.26.

In the same vein, AUVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Applied UV Inc., AUVI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.06% While, its Average True Range was 3.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 545.31% that was higher than 237.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

