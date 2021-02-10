Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) last week performance was 32.23%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 11.11% at $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.75 and sunk to $1.54 before settling in for the price of $1.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PT posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.23.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0976, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0608.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 256 employees. It has generated 726,564 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -512,117. The stock had 1.27 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.18, operating margin was -56.68 and Pretax Margin of -69.74.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.42%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -70.48 while generating a return on equity of -144.70.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, PT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.31.

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1788.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.76% that was higher than 77.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.