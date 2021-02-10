QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last month volatility was 9.22%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 3.27% at $46.43. During the day, the stock rose to $46.9661 and sunk to $43.41 before settling in for the price of $44.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.87.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.59%, in contrast to 10.51% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.27.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 21.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.26% While, its Average True Range was 4.93.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.61% that was lower than 194.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is -39.56% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 09, 2021, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.03% to $4.95. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) performance over the last week is recorded 21.43%

Sana Meer - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) established initial surge of 10.07% at $1.53, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2021. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) set off with pace as it heaved 14.23% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.01: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.57% to $15.14. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) volume hits 9.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 09, 2021, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.00% to $2.16. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Open at price of $2.61: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) established initial surge of 0.40% at $2.51, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2021. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.