QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last month volatility was 9.22%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 3.27% at $46.43. During the day, the stock rose to $46.9661 and sunk to $43.41 before settling in for the price of $44.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.87.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.59%, in contrast to 10.51% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.27.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 21.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.26% While, its Average True Range was 4.93.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.61% that was lower than 194.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.