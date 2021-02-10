Regions Financial Corporation (RF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.55

By Steve Mayer
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.05% to $19.55. During the day, the stock rose to $19.56 and sunk to $19.25 before settling in for the price of $19.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$19.55.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $960.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $956.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.08.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19564 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.89 and Pretax Margin of +20.08.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s SEVP & COO sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 19.04, making the entire transaction reach 761,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,187. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s SEVP sold 428 for 17.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,369. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.42) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +16.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.02, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.95.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

[Regions Financial Corporation, RF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.05% that was lower than 47.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

