Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $704.03K

As on February 09, 2021, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) started slowly as it slid -1.01% to $16.65. During the day, the stock rose to $17.64 and sunk to $15.78 before settling in for the price of $16.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$17.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.90% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $508.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.68.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 472 workers. It has generated 40,932 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,534. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.35, operating margin was -39.01 and Pretax Margin of -74.35.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 18.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s COO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 7.10, making the entire transaction reach 106,517 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,233. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 4.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -74.60 while generating a return on equity of -546.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.10.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.1 million was better the volume of 1.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.19% that was lower than 112.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.