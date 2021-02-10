SCWorx Corp. (WORX) went up 2.50% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 2.50% at $2.46. During the day, the stock rose to $2.64 and sunk to $2.37 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$14.88.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. It has generated 1,387,030 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,828,125. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.39, operating margin was -214.44 and Pretax Margin of -203.90.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.08%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 3,290 shares at the rate of 1.49, making the entire transaction reach 4,902 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -203.90 while generating a return on equity of -563.10.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.20%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.68.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.56% that was lower than 135.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.42

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 09, 2021, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) started slowly as it slid -0.67% to $1.48. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Agora Inc. (API) surge 31.55% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) flaunted slowness of -0.23% at $98.49, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) last month performance of 42.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.06% to...
Read more
Company News

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is 37.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.72% to $3.49. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) as it 5-day change was 29.19%

Shaun Noe - 0
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 12.90% at $3.85. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) 14-day ATR is 2.26: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 09, 2021, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) started slowly as it slid -3.92% to $23.50. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.