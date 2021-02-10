SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.32 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) established initial surge of 36.78% at $5.43, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.78 and sunk to $3.8535 before settling in for the price of $3.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEDS posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$4.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 130 employees. It has generated 46,677 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,185. The stock had 5.97 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.20, operating margin was -45.42 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SemiLEDs Corporation industry. SemiLEDs Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s CFO sold 11,500 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 57,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,800.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.97 while generating a return on equity of -25.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SemiLEDs Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.69.

In the same vein, LEDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SemiLEDs Corporation, LEDS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.22% that was higher than 85.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) last week performance was 32.23%

Steve Mayer - 0
Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 11.11% at $1.60. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) 20 Days SMA touch 119.15%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 09, 2021, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 53.38% to $6.81. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) recent quarterly performance of 61.22% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) set off with pace as it heaved 4.68%...
Read more
Markets

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $410.46K

Steve Mayer - 0
AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.23% to $38.21. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) return on Assets touches -11.32: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Steve Mayer - 0
iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 14.41% at $1.35. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.96: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 09, 2021, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) started slowly as it slid -3.86% to $19.90. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.