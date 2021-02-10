The key reasons why Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is -39.56% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 09, 2021, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.03% to $4.95. During the day, the stock rose to $4.96 and sunk to $4.56 before settling in for the price of $4.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLNW posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$8.19.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -276.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $582.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 620 employees. It has generated 328,908 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -26,302. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.21, operating margin was -7.84 and Pretax Margin of -7.62.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Limelight Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s CEO sold 20,833 shares at the rate of 4.58, making the entire transaction reach 95,415 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,887,661. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 5.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,812 in total.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.00 while generating a return on equity of -9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -276.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48.

In the same vein, LLNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Limelight Networks Inc., LLNW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.4 million was lower the volume of 5.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.98% that was higher than 89.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

