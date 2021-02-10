The key reasons why UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is -35.47% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE: UWMC) flaunted slowness of -2.42% at $9.28, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.48 and sunk to $9.15 before settling in for the price of $9.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UWMC posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$14.38.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.31.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the UWM Holdings Corporation Class industry. UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41.

In the same vein, UWMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [UWM Holdings Corporation Class, UWMC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 8.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.94% that was higher than 43.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

