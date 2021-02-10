Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) volume hits 7.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) set off with pace as it heaved 7.94% to $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$1.34.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -276.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8116, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5958.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. It has generated 1,426,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -372,327. The stock had 1,207.85 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.68, operating margin was -25.66 and Pretax Margin of -26.10.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.33%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 102,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 341,336. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS sold 190,040 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,693. This particular insider is now the holder of 182,428 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.10 while generating a return on equity of -17.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -276.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.25.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ur-Energy Inc., URG]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.33 million was inferior to the volume of 5.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0998.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.54% that was higher than 92.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.