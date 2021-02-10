Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) EPS growth this year is -22.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 14.90% to $2.93. During the day, the stock rose to $3.06 and sunk to $2.59 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYT posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$14.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -66.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 64 workers. It has generated 13,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,916. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.27, operating margin was -283.74 and Pretax Margin of -245.17.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Urban Tea Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.76%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -243.34 while generating a return on equity of -17.49.

Urban Tea Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70%.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.99.

In the same vein, MYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65.

Technical Analysis of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

[Urban Tea Inc., MYT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.57% that was higher than 76.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

