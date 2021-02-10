Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Open at price of $4.848: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) set off with pace as it heaved 6.38% to $5.00. During the day, the stock rose to $5.40 and sunk to $4.3956 before settling in for the price of $4.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIVE posted a 52-week range of $3.03-$20.90.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 135.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. It has generated 119,400 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -773,200. The stock had 1.80 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.47, operating margin was -455.87 and Pretax Margin of -638.02.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Viveve Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$5.3) by $2.7. This company achieved a net margin of -647.57 while generating a return on equity of -396.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.00% and is forecasted to reach -4.19 in the upcoming year.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.91.

In the same vein, VIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -60.33, a figure that is expected to reach -2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Viveve Medical Inc., VIVE]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.3 million was inferior to the volume of 3.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.18% that was higher than 76.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

