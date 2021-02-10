Weidai Ltd. (WEI) last month performance of 42.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.06% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.1599 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEI posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$5.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.43.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6970 employees. It has generated 70,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,266. The stock had 83.46 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.52, operating margin was +6.10 and Pretax Margin of +10.81.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +7.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weidai Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.50%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, WEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96.

Technical Analysis of Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Weidai Ltd., WEI]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.11 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.33% that was lower than 340.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.