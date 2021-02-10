XL Fleet Corp. (XL) last month performance of -2.59% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.42% to $20.69. During the day, the stock rose to $21.59 and sunk to $19.85 before settling in for the price of $20.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XL posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$35.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.61.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. XL Fleet Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.77%, in contrast to 8.66% institutional ownership.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2018 suggests? It has posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.93) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for XL Fleet Corp. (XL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 278.68.

In the same vein, XL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.06.

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

[XL Fleet Corp., XL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of XL Fleet Corp. (XL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.72% that was lower than 136.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.