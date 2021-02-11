17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) last month performance of 14.09% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.97% to $14.25. During the day, the stock rose to $14.88 and sunk to $13.89 before settling in for the price of $14.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$23.93.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.68 billion.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2613 employees. It has generated 30,103 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -71,416. The stock had 34.09 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.30, operating margin was -246.18 and Pretax Margin of -237.23.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -237.23 while generating a return on equity of -146.04.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.70%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.38.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

[17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.31

Shaun Noe - 0
Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) flaunted slowness of -3.04% at $1.75, as the Stock market unbolted on February 10, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) surge 21.08% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) set off with pace as it heaved 9.25%...
Read more
Company News

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is 1.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.62% at $24.55. During...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Altimmune Inc. (ALT) as it 5-day change was 20.61%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 10, 2021, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) started slowly as it slid -2.36% to $21.07. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) EPS growth this year is 110.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) established initial surge of 6.61% at $6.29, as the Stock market unbolted on February 10, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) went down -2.61% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.61% to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.