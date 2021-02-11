A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) as it 5-day change was 40.14%

As on February 09, 2021, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.04% to $10.16. During the day, the stock rose to $11.42 and sunk to $8.60 before settling in for the price of $9.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYCC posted a 52-week range of $3.12-$19.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.79.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.81%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.87 in the upcoming year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97.

In the same vein, CYCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., CYCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.87 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.53% that was lower than 113.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.