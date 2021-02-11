Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is 70.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 10, 2021, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.48% to $8.05. During the day, the stock rose to $8.50 and sunk to $7.42 before settling in for the price of $7.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACTG posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$7.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -38.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $405.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 17 workers. It has generated 661,529 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,006,765. The stock had 0.67 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.62, operating margin was -208.23 and Pretax Margin of -168.53.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Acacia Research Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 69.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Chief IP Officer sold 5,565 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 22,785 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,850. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Chief IP Officer sold 4,726 for 3.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,415 in total.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -152.19 while generating a return on equity of -9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.46, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 135.00.

In the same vein, ACTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Acacia Research Corporation, ACTG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was better the volume of 1.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.49% that was higher than 58.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

