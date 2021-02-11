Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) 14-day ATR is 4.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.91% at $105.10. During the day, the stock rose to $110.17 and sunk to $103.48 before settling in for the price of $117.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKAM posted a 52-week range of $75.18-$124.91.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.44.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7724 employees. It has generated 374,627 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 61,890. The stock had 5.61 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.82, operating margin was +19.97 and Pretax Margin of +18.40.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03, this organization’s Director sold 1,675 shares at the rate of 104.09, making the entire transaction reach 174,351 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 30, Company’s EVP Platform & GM Enterprise sold 6,089 for 95.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 579,855. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,154 in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.52 while generating a return on equity of 13.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.79, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.51.

In the same vein, AKAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.22% While, its Average True Range was 4.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.91% that was higher than 36.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.