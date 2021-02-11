Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) recent quarterly performance of -38.76% is not showing the real picture

As on February 10, 2021, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) started slowly as it slid -6.67% to $7.00. During the day, the stock rose to $7.0981 and sunk to $6.52 before settling in for the price of $7.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUTL posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$17.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -448.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $378.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.96.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.86%, in contrast to 32.20% institutional ownership.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.71) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -448.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.54 in the upcoming year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 236.73.

In the same vein, AUTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Autolus Therapeutics plc, AUTL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.93 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.88% that was higher than 75.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.