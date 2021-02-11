Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Moves -0.08% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.08% to $13.00. During the day, the stock rose to $13.5791 and sunk to $12.61 before settling in for the price of $13.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDF posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$25.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -2.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $442.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14 workers. It has generated 17,474 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,172,440. The stock had 1.32 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -6817.79 and Pretax Margin of -6709.74.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Exec. VP and COO sold 35,321 shares at the rate of 18.60, making the entire transaction reach 657,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,054. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director bought 2,550 for 5.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,527. This particular insider is now the holder of 450,311 in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6709.74 while generating a return on equity of -178.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1475.50.

In the same vein, CRDF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cardiff Oncology Inc., CRDF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.55 million was inferior to the volume of 2.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.70% that was lower than 111.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.