Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.52% at $2.46. During the day, the stock rose to $2.69 and sunk to $2.38 before settling in for the price of $2.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTHR posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$2.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -309.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.96.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48 employees. It has generated 608,105 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -128,377. The stock had 22.17 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.37, operating margin was -21.64 and Pretax Margin of -21.11.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 10,002 shares at the rate of 1.28, making the entire transaction reach 12,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,180,002. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 1.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,170,000 in total.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -21.11 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -309.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.33.

In the same vein, CTHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.93% that was higher than 68.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

