DISH Network Corporation (DISH) 14-day ATR is 1.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.03% to $32.29. During the day, the stock rose to $32.83 and sunk to $31.50 before settling in for the price of $32.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DISH posted a 52-week range of $17.09-$42.62.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $525.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.49.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16000 employees. It has generated 800,480 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,470. The stock had 20.86 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.87, operating margin was +14.67 and Pretax Margin of +15.18.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. DISH Network Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25, this organization’s EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT sold 43,000 shares at the rate of 28.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,222,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 296,852. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 24, Company’s EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT sold 43,000 for 28.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,228,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,852 in total.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.7) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +10.93 while generating a return on equity of 13.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DISH Network Corporation (DISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.09, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.87.

In the same vein, DISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

[DISH Network Corporation, DISH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.41% that was lower than 41.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

