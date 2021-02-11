First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Open at price of $17.14: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.40% to $16.92. During the day, the stock rose to $17.25 and sunk to $16.435 before settling in for the price of $17.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AG posted a 52-week range of $4.17-$24.01.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 250.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. It has generated 96,294 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,709. The stock had 7.18 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.53, operating margin was +6.25 and Pretax Margin of -10.72.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.08%, in contrast to 34.22% institutional ownership.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 250.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.90.

In the same vein, AG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.8 million was inferior to the volume of 15.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.33% that was higher than 88.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.