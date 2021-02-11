Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) volume hits 1.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.93% to $2.44. During the day, the stock rose to $2.48 and sunk to $2.0817 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTK posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$3.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. It has generated 685,937 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -441,006. The stock had 4.23 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -31.69, operating margin was -62.99 and Pretax Margin of -64.46.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Flotek Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 48.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director bought 49,231 shares at the rate of 2.05, making the entire transaction reach 100,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,011,673. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Director bought 40,000 for 2.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,500 in total.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -64.29 while generating a return on equity of -40.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97.

In the same vein, FTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

[Flotek Industries Inc., FTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.56% that was higher than 65.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.