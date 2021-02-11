Lemonade Inc. (LMND) EPS growth this year is -105.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) flaunted slowness of -0.52% at $154.77, as the Stock market unbolted on February 10, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $165.75 and sunk to $147.11 before settling in for the price of $155.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$188.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.40.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 459 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 241,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -160.33 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lemonade Inc. industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 37.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 2,970 shares at the rate of 150.00, making the entire transaction reach 445,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,037. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 19, Company’s Director sold 515,572 for 159.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,198,314. This particular insider is now the holder of 955,322 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.64) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -54.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 97.25.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lemonade Inc., LMND]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.12% While, its Average True Range was 13.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.82% that was lower than 107.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.