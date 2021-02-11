Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
As on February 10, 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) started slowly as it slid -1.03% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $3.10 and sunk to $2.67 before settling in for the price of $2.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LCTX posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$3.03.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $421.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. It has generated 26,873 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -212,891. The stock had 0.10 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -130.85, operating margin was -2423.07 and Pretax Margin of -1301.35.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 35.60% institutional ownership.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -792.22 while generating a return on equity of -11.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 156.13.

In the same vein, LCTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., LCTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.26 million was lower the volume of 2.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.53% that was lower than 82.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

