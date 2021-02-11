Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recent quarterly performance of 65.23% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) set off with pace as it heaved 6.80% to $29.51. During the day, the stock rose to $30.86 and sunk to $27.35 before settling in for the price of $27.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$31.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.45.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.90%, in contrast to 13.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,300 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 251,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,080. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s Vice President of Engineering sold 10,000 for 27.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 272,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.24 million was inferior to the volume of 10.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.65% that was lower than 116.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.