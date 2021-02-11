Mattel Inc. (MAT) EPS is poised to hit 0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.07% at $18.47. During the day, the stock rose to $19.0268 and sunk to $17.5535 before settling in for the price of $18.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAT posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$19.42.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $347.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $347.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. It has generated 187,690 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,896. The stock had 4.73 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.09, operating margin was +2.64 and Pretax Margin of -3.51.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Mattel Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.25% institutional ownership.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -4.74 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mattel Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mattel Inc. (MAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.37.

In the same vein, MAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.03% that was lower than 33.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

