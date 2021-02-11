NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recent quarterly performance of -10.29% is not showing the real picture

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.22% at $2.44. During the day, the stock rose to $2.62 and sunk to $2.425 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGL posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$9.98.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $331.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1400 employees. It has generated 5,417,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -127,509. The stock had 8.64 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.57, operating margin was +1.88 and Pretax Margin of -2.38.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 45.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Executive Vice President bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 6.97, making the entire transaction reach 69,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,733. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 292,500 in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$3.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.35 while generating a return on equity of -7.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, NGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.55% that was lower than 87.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.