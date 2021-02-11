No matter how cynical the overall market is ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) performance over the last week is recorded 12.76%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.24% to $4.42. During the day, the stock rose to $4.78 and sunk to $4.01 before settling in for the price of $4.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZKIN posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$4.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 303 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.49, operating margin was +13.53 and Pretax Margin of +13.21.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Steel industry. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.04%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.69 while generating a return on equity of 20.13.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.81, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23.

In the same vein, ZKIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

[ZK International Group Co. Ltd., ZKIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.13% that was higher than 93.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

