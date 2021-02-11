Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) last week performance was -2.15%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.54% at $7.29. During the day, the stock rose to $7.69 and sunk to $7.20 before settling in for the price of $7.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JE posted a 52-week range of $4.27-$42.24.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $350.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.84.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 880 employees. It has generated 3,150,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -338,818. The stock had 4.57 Receivables turnover and 1.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.45, operating margin was +4.28 and Pretax Margin of -10.49.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Just Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.79%, in contrast to 17.89% institutional ownership.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of -10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61.

In the same vein, JE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.14% that was higher than 82.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) last month performance of 40.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.32% at $13.55. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is 70.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 10, 2021, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.48% to $8.05. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) as it 5-day change was 10.70%

Shaun Noe - 0
Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) flaunted slowness of -2.17% at $6.31, as the Stock market unbolted on February 10, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) EPS growth this year is 39.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.02% to...
Read more
Company News

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) went up 14.60% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 14.60% to $215.16. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) surge 37.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 10, 2021, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) started slowly as it slid -20.08% to $19.18. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.