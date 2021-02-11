Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) volume hits 4.3 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
As on February 10, 2021, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) started slowly as it slid -1.03% to $24.00. During the day, the stock rose to $26.07 and sunk to $23.00 before settling in for the price of $24.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PERI posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$25.75.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $641.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 149 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 655,263 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,313. The stock had 5.00 Receivables turnover and 0.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.55, operating margin was +6.89 and Pretax Margin of +5.56.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Perion Network Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.50%, in contrast to 31.70% institutional ownership.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.93 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $94.49, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.08.

In the same vein, PERI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Perion Network Ltd., PERI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.72 million was better the volume of 1.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.65% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.73% that was higher than 88.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

