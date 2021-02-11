RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.87

As on February 10, 2021, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 20.98% to $3.69. During the day, the stock rose to $4.40 and sunk to $2.75 before settling in for the price of $3.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCMT posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$3.29.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.65.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3410 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 56,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,190. The stock had 3.20 Receivables turnover and 2.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.60, operating margin was +3.44 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. RCM Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.10%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Executive Chairman & President bought 850,000 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 1,020,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,162,526. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,907 in total.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.12 while generating a return on equity of 13.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.92.

In the same vein, RCMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RCM Technologies Inc., RCMT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.82% that was lower than 121.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.