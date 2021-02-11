Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.43M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.11% to $200.31. During the day, the stock rose to $203.86 and sunk to $197.65 before settling in for the price of $213.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $100.00-$214.91.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $197.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $165.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 532,581 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,734. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.31, operating margin was +13.77 and Pretax Margin of +14.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Director sold 227 shares at the rate of 161.35, making the entire transaction reach 36,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,931. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 20,000 for 160.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,200,104. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,120 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +13.09 while generating a return on equity of 17.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.45, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.06.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.10% While, its Average True Range was 7.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.38% that was higher than 34.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.