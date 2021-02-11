The key reasons why Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is -30.40% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) started the day on February 10, 2021, with a price increase of 4.89% at $5.15. During the day, the stock rose to $5.23 and sunk to $4.52 before settling in for the price of $4.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGTC posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$7.40.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $186.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 83 employees. It has generated 29,554 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -552,916. The stock had 377.38 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1913.66 and Pretax Margin of -1865.55.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1870.85 while generating a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 74.78.

In the same vein, AGTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.56% that was higher than 72.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

