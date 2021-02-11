The key reasons why Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is -9.15% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.98% to $202.07. During the day, the stock rose to $229.04 and sunk to $200.60 before settling in for the price of $200.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $21.49-$222.43.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 577 employees. It has generated 1,082,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 279,286. The stock had 5.22 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.44, operating margin was +16.87 and Pretax Margin of +14.43.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 78.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s President & CEO sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 174.32, making the entire transaction reach 5,229,602 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 932,566. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 28, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 54,382 for 182.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,942,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 229,189 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.4) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +25.81 while generating a return on equity of 115.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $158.36, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 120.06.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

[Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.90% While, its Average True Range was 13.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.26% that was lower than 69.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

