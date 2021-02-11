The Mosaic Company (MOS) EPS is poised to hit 0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 10, 2021, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) started slowly as it slid -0.32% to $27.89. During the day, the stock rose to $28.40 and sunk to $26.77 before settling in for the price of $27.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOS posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$29.34.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $379.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $342.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12600 employees. It has generated 706,849 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -84,714. The stock had 9.04 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.63, operating margin was +5.65 and Pretax Margin of -14.10.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. The Mosaic Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.59%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.67, making the entire transaction reach 9,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,062. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 9.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -11.98 while generating a return on equity of -10.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26.

In the same vein, MOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Mosaic Company, MOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.56 million was lower the volume of 5.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.92% that was lower than 49.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

