Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) 14-day ATR is 0.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
Top Picks

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) established initial surge of 16.97% at $3.17, as the Stock market unbolted on February 10, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.33 and sunk to $2.81 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$4.51.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -280.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $296.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.39.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tuniu Corporation industry. Tuniu Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.64%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -280.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.91% that was lower than 142.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

