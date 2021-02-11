Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.05: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.18% to $19.37. During the day, the stock rose to $20.3203 and sunk to $17.00 before settling in for the price of $17.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFF posted a 52-week range of $2.07-$18.36.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1000 employees. It has generated 191,827 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,085. The stock had 6.02 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.08, operating margin was -19.94 and Pretax Margin of -11.98.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. Village Farms International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.91%, in contrast to 22.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 128,600 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 1,343,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,259,529. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 241,400 for 12.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,899,236. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,388,129 in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.05.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.68.

In the same vein, VFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

[Village Farms International Inc., VFF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.19% that was lower than 94.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

